APD searching for suspect that stole 17 guns and 8 law enforcement badges from hotel parking lot

Amarillo police are still searching for a suspect who stole 17 guns in a hotel parking lot. They say the suspect stole long guns, hand guns and a law enforcement pepper ball shotgun out of a truck.

The incident happened in the 8300 of West Amarillo Boulevard. Police say the suspect also stole 8 law enforcement badges from agencies outside of Texas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

