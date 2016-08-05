APD searching for suspect that stole 17 guns and 8 law enforceme - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

APD searching for suspect that stole 17 guns and 8 law enforcement badges from hotel parking lot

Source: Amarillo Police Department Source: Amarillo Police Department
Source: Amarillo Police Department Source: Amarillo Police Department

Amarillo police are still searching for a suspect who stole 17 guns in a hotel parking lot. They say the suspect stole long guns, hand guns and a law enforcement pepper ball shotgun out of a truck.

The incident happened in the 8300 of West Amarillo Boulevard. Police say the suspect also stole 8 law enforcement badges from agencies outside of Texas. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly