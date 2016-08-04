Amarillo man advocates daily for "police lives matter"

One Amarillo man has spent the past five weeks advocating for police, and he does not intend to stop any time soon.

Scott Grubitz has a friend who is a Dallas Police officer, and after the recent shooting he hoped to join people in our area showing support for the police.

But eventually he decided to take matters into his own hands.

"Every night, rain or shine, I'm here."

Grubitz sets up his display at the corner of SW 6th Avenue and Carolina Street, a fairly busy stoplight intersection.

His sign reads, "police lives matter," and a an American flag colored to support police hangs above from a tree.

"We're just trying to send a message of peace out here and keep the neighborhood calm and keep the violence down," said Grubitz.

When he started this show of support five weeks ago, Grubitz said he was sure he was going to get some backlash, and he did and still does.

But for the most part, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, attracting civilians and police of all ages and races who agree with his mission - end police violence.

"To say the police are bad because of a few actions of some bad police officers, you can't lump them all together with the guys that are really out there protecting us every night," said Grubitz. "I sleep good at night knowing they're out there."

Grubitz sent his pictures to about 30 different police organizations across the country, who are thankful for his support.

And here in the panhandle, his actions have sparked unity between police and several area communities.

"I talk to groups in other towns - Borger, Canadian, Stinnett - they're all starting to do the same thing," said Grubitz. "They're having meet and greets with the police officers so the little kids get to come out and shake a hero's hand and teach them young that these guys are here to protect people that they don't even know."

Grubitz has met all kinds of new people, some who visit him regularly.

He said every night a police officer or family member of an officer has come to thank him, and those moments are what he's cherished the most.

"I had an officer bring me some beef jerky and a water that he'd spent his personal money on to say thank you to me, when I'm here trying to thank them for what they do."

Grubitz said he will stay out on that corner every night until senseless violence stops.

He already has cold weather gear ready to go.

"Love for everybody. All lives matter. But right now the police are under fire, so that's who I'm supporting."

