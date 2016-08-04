Nonprofit to fail without field space

"The kids need an opportunity and a field they can call home," Jose Arzate Vejar said / Source: KFDA

The Amarillo Soccer Academy is in need of a location to host soccer practices, a need that city officials say A.S.A. is not struggling with alone.

"Part of the city's WISE investment plan will include expansion of these fields so we can better serve the population in need as it relates not only to league play and tournament play but practices," said Rod Tweet, Amarillo's Parks & Recreation Director."Out of everything, we are very short on fields relating to the youth practice ability here in the city of Amarillo."

The academy's president, Jose Arzate Vejar, says his vision is to give low income kids an opportunity to play. But he says this new field challenge will make it hard for the academy to remain open.

"It doesn't matter if it's a grassy area, we need an area where we can have our practices," Vejar said. "It doesn't matter where, but right now we are looking for support, we are looking for community support to be there with us."

A.S.A. is working with over 60 kids from low-income families across the Panhandle, and right now soccer practices are held on open fields the academy can find.

"We're probably going to be bouncing around from elementary school to elementary school until we can get something stable," Vejar said. "We are going to see if we can find places near the [Amarillo] Boulevard or near Tascosa High School."

At this point the future of the nonprofit organization is uncertain but Vejar says the kids need an opportunity and a field they can call home.

"To find a home for those kids is my mission and it breaks my heart. We are reaching out to the community to help us find a home for those little kids so that they can practice and enjoy this sport with out barriers."

MORE: If you would like to help the Amarillo Soccer Academy you can contact them by clicking here.

