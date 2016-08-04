All power restored after early morning accident

Some residents in NE Amarillo woke up in the dark this morning after a driver hit a light pole.

Police say the driver was heading north on Eastern Street when he lost control of his car, hit a light pole then walked away.

He later returned to the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Xcel website says all power has been restored at this time.





