Water usage remains high in Amarillo

Sprinklers hit the parking lot at the Northwest Texas Surgery Center

Giant puddle at the Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning

The slight amount of rain in Amarillo recently has led more Amarilloans to report local businesses using too much water for landscaping.

In about 65 days of summer, Amarillo has gone over the daily water usage goal 47 of those days .

The city's utilities director said this is due mostly to irrigation and landscaping, which is the case with the four businesses we're looking into this week: an apartment complex, a medical building and two school campuses.

All these places were watering at the correct time - when it was dark out.

But some broken and misdirected sprinklers spent more time watering the concrete than the grass.

We started with a call to Northwest Texas Hospital after getting a photo of sprinklers shooting the wrong way at the hospital's surgery center.

A Northwest spokesperson said they are aware of the problem and are getting it fixed.

The same can be said for these broken sprinklers at plum creek apartment.

Their maintenance staff is on the case.

Sprinklers at Puckett Elementary School and Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning were also making big puddles on the pavement.

AISD was unaware of the problem, but asked to see the photos you submitted so they can start making the necessary repairs.

If you see a business or apartment complex wasting water in Amarillo, snap a picture or video and email it to us at WaterWasters@newschannel10.com.

Your submissions can help conserve water in the panhandle.

