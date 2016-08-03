Running benefits your body and brain

A study published today found exercise does not cause memory loss.

These findings contradict a study done in 2014 that claimed mice were unable to perform tasks they learned earlier after running.

However when researchers did tests on animals more similar to humans the results did not match.

"This study is important because the previous study implied that if you do a lot of running you're going to lose your past memories, probably even well cherished memories," said Dr. Ashok Shetty from Texas A&M's College of Medicine. "But our study clearly shows that you do not lose memories by exercising."

Exercise creates new neurons in the brain. The of neurogenesis helps maintain normal mood functions, improves learning and creating new ideas.

Physical activity has other health benefits including lower blood pressure and improved sleep.

Researchers also said exercising after learning new material can help a person retain that information.

"When you're overly stressed, you allow the small things affect you and it causes blocking within your mental frame," said Dominic Zumbrun, executive director of Athletic Club. "When you're working out it allows you to rest and see things a little clearer."

These findings were published in the Journal of Neurology.

