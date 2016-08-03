Bail bonds scam circulates Amarillo

"Our company will definitely not be calling saying you need to bring us the full bond," Joshua Dixon said / Source: KFDA

A local bail bonds business, Bargain Bail Bonds, requires its clients to return to its office to sign paperwork, but the agency says it would never phone a client to demand a return of the bond in full.

"Our company will definitely not be calling saying you need to bring us the full bond," owner Joshua Dixon said. "We charge a flat 10 percent and fees that go on the bond and that fee is all we are ever going to charge so we would not ask for the full bond in cash."

So far none of Dixon's clients have received the fake call, but he has experienced a similar scam before.

"Someone received a text message after we bailed them out saying you need to call this number right away, and it was not our number," Dixon said. "Thankfully our client knew right away."

Dixon, along with several local bail bonds business owners, have been warning their clients about the bonds scam. Dixon says the safest thing to do to avoid being scammed is to meet with a bails bond agent in their office.

"Don't meet them at the jail, don't meet them anywhere other than their offices. We all have physical offices and get an actual receipt for your payment."

If you are a victim of this scam contact your bail bond agent immediately.

