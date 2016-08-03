XIT Rodeo & Reunion, 80 years in the making

The 80th Annual XIT Rodeo & Reunion gets underway this week in Dalhart.

XIT Directors, their wives, and countless volunteers have worked hard to bring the world famous event to the panhandle each year.

This year Bri Bagwell, David Lee Murphy and Stoney Larue will be headlining each night's music performances. You can also catch the Kid's Nickel Scramble, Barrel Racing and PRCA Pro-rodeo action.

The entire XIT experience runs August 4th through the 6th. Thursday morning starts with the XIT museum open house and includes a watermelon feed in the afternoon.

The rodeo will kick off at 7 pm with the dance at 9 pm. The cost of admission is just $10 at the Dalhart Coliseum with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

Also, this year be sure to download the official XIT mobile app to help you keep up with the schedule of events.

Apple users click here for XIT mobile app.



