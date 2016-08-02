Cyclists travel thousands of miles to volunteer for those in need

Bike and Build is a group of 30 cyclists who pedal across the country to volunteer to build affordable homes for those in need.

After cycling over 2,000 miles from Portland, Maine, these bicyclists made it to Amarillo Sunday and have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to restore a new home for a local family of eight.

"In Amarillo specifically we have had two building days," said Rosa Owen, a Bike and Build bicyclist. "This is our second day and it's kind of a special occurrence because usually we only have one building day, so we've got to spend a little extra time here."

The Bike and Build members will ride for about 10 weeks to provide more than two weeks total of service to communities. During the ride, the cyclists will volunteer at 16 different sights as they travel through 14 states.

"It's been really unique just hearing their stories," said Owen. "Where they have come from and how excited they are about having a home not just a house to call their own and to be able to just have that stability in their lives."

After Amarillo, and traveling a total of about 4,000 miles, the group will have four more days of service and about a month left before ending their trip in Santa Barbara, California on Sept. 1.

