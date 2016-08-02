Underprivileged kids receive back-to-school supplies

30 children from the Maverick Boys and Girls Club in Amarillo received $100.00 for back to school supplies.

They went to Academy to purchase anything they required for going back to school.

The kids were selected based on their family's income and size.

Alise Dixon is the Director of Operations at the Boys and Girls Club and says she wishes she could bring more than 30 children but the ones who do go need more than just pencils and paper.

"When we think of back to school shopping we think of pens, pencils and notebooks," said Dixon. "We don't always think about kids that don't have shoes, or clothes."

Every child was accompanied by an adult who helped them find items and manage their money.

Employees at Academy say seeing the children get ready for school is one of the most rewarding days on the job.

"There is nothing like seeing the smiles on their faces," said James Teachout, Academy's Operation Manager. "Being able to walk in on the first day with a new pair of shoes, shirt or new back pack must make them feel ready for the school year."

Academy has this program at more than 100 stores. This year they will help more than 3 thousand kids get ready for school.

