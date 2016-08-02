New student commons provide AC students with daily essentials

"I would say that every one of these services are able to provide hope for some of the students, especially those who have hit a brick wall," Jordan Herrera said / Source: KFDA

Now that all the services are together AC officials say they will be able to better assist the students / Source: KFDA

With the opening of a new student commons on AC's Washington Street campus, students can now find social services, an adult student program, a food pantry and a clothing closet in one location / Source: KFDA

Beginning this fall Amarillo College students will be able to find four popular campus services under one roof.

With the opening of a new student commons on AC's Washington Street campus, students can now find social services, an adult student program, a food pantry and a clothing closet in one location.

Before the commons area was renovated, students had to visit different AC buildings to find each service. Now that all the services are together AC officials say they will be able to better assist the students.

"All of the services have made an impact on students here at Amarillo college," Social Service Director Jordan Herrera said. "I would say that every one of these services are able to provide hope for some of the students, especially those who have hit a brick wall."

While AC designed these four services to help students overcome life issues and stay in school, students themselves help keep the food pantry and clothing closet stocked.

"We are really proud to say that our pantry is run 100 percent on donations. That really helps us get all of our AC community involved in participating with us in our food pantry and it helps them feel like they made a difference as well," Herrera adds.

Any AC student enrolled in a class can qualify for these services.

Herrera says now that they have more space, AC can fully utilize the clothing closet to its full potential.

The closet program offers students an opportunity to choose a business attire for interviews or work. Students can find belts, shoes, pants, blazers and dresses in the clothing closet, and once students pick out an outfit it is theirs to keep.

"We started these services to provide a gap for them to not have to feel what its like to go without food, to go without clothes. We have provided all of these services for them to utilize here on our campus," Herrera said.

Students who use the food pantry have access to it twice a month, and AC offers additional help for students who need more assistance.

AC is working on an online ordering system which will allow students to place a food pantry order in a quick, convenient, and discretionary fashion.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.?