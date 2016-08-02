BBB warning of company claiming to be located in Amarillo

BBB has received calls from throughout the country inquiring about a company claiming to be located in Amarillo, Texas.

The company, South Park Resorts, asks to buy your timeshare and then requests fees for taxes, title search and transfer.

BBB investigations have found the company is not located at the address given on South Bell Street. The Company is not responsive to phone calls or email.

The company initially asks for $175 to be sent by wire transfer and are instructing callers to send the money using the speed option “money in minutes” as opposed to next day. The money is being wired to Daytona, FL. When asked, a consumer was told the money was sent to Daytona because that was the location of the company’s headquarters. BBB files nationwide only show the company at the Bell St. location in Amarillo.

The company provides an address of 5901 S. Bell St. Mail to that address has been returned undeliverable. The owner of the shopping center at that address does not know the company.

Consumers claim they are contacted by phone email stating “Thank you for allowing our Company to present you with our clients Signed offer to Purchase your Vacation Property.”

A form letter and contract is attached to the email. Once the money is sent, phone calls and emails from the company are not returned.

BBB investigated and found the email came from Gary Stone with a local number of 806-318-8132. Calls to this number were not returned. The website for the company, http://southparkresorts.wix.com/southparkresorts claims an address of 5901 Bell St., Amarillo, TX 79109. This location is a shopping mall where suite numbers are part of the address. No suite number is provided for South Park resorts.

The FTC advises you go into “skeptic mode” when approached to sell your deeded timeshare.

