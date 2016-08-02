Harvest underway, new varieties showing promise

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Harvest is underway in the High Plains for potato crops and we have learned that psyllids are threatening unharvested fields and new varieties are showing promise.

At the 25th Annual Texas Potato Breeding field day recently near Springlake, about 60 producers and researchers came together and got the latest information on the program.

The tour was held at Barrett Farms' Potato fields where Dr. Creighton Miller of College Station has directed the potato breeding program through Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

Miller has developed the program over the past 40 years to breed high quality, high-producing potatoes for the fresh, chipping and storage markets.

Breeding trials are done with Barrett Farms and also near Dalhart with CSS Farms. In Dalhart those trials include more than 41 thousand seedlings from different crosses and among those are the Texas Russet Norkotah strains and the newer Reveille Russet released last year.

Find more stories, photos, videos and audio at http://today.agrilife.org

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.