Concealed weapons on campus

Monday was the first day licensed handgun owners were allowed to bring their weapons onto college campuses.

Texas is the 8th state to enact this policy.

Officials at West Texas A&M are not concerned with potential violence rather confusion surrounding the rule change.

"We did a lot of research into this and the other states who have gone through this transition, there really haven't been any issues," said Micheal Knox, the VP of Student Affairs. "We want people to understand that open carry is different from concealed carry and open carry is not approved on any campus in Texas."

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has defined certain areas as research zones. Due to the hazardous contents they deemed these areas as fire-arm free.

The minimum age for non-military members to have a concealed carry license is 21. West Texas A&M officials say the majority of their students do not qualify for a concealed handgun.

Community colleges, such as Amarillo College, will not allow weapons on campus until January, 2017.

Officials urge students, faculty and anyone who is involved with colleges to educate themselves about the rules and responsibilities of a concealed carry license.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.