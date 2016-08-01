Two APD officers assaulted while working traffic accident

On the evening of July 29th at around 6:30, APD officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Sleepy Hollow and Coulter.

A red GMC Sierra pick up had run into the back of a black Kia Optima with 29-year-old Jaden Seth Fisher as the driver of the GMC truck.

Officers suspected Fisher was intoxicated and detained him. An officer was placing Fisher into the backseat of his patrol unit when Fisher punched the officer in the face and began fighting to get away. Another officer came over to assist in detaining Fisher.

Fisher was able to get the second officer into a choke hold. The officer was able to get out of the hold and the fight continued. The officers were able to get Fisher into custody with the help of firemen on scene.

Fisher was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The two officers were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries received during the wreck. Fisher was booked into the Randall County Jail for Assault on a Public Servant and Driving while intoxicated.

