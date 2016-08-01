Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital overnight

An overnight accident involving a motorcycle has APD officers investigating this morning.

Sunday night, APD officers were dispatched to NE 3rd Avenue and North Pierce for a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Sean Carothers, 23, from Dumas was riding a white 2014 KTM motorcycle southbound on North Pierce in the center lane, when Eric Johnson, 31, from San Antonio was driving a white 2016 Dodge westbound on NE 3rd Avenue.

Johnson failed to stop at the red light resulting in the the collision with the Carothers and his motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

Carothers was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not factor in this collision but the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information relating this this incident are encouraged to contact the Traffic Investigation at (806) 378-3038

