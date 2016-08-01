Leadership Hereford starting a new class

Hereford is looking for residents or local businesses who want to know how they can get more involved in their community. The Leadership Hereford program was approved by the board April 1st and Hereford is following in the footsteps of other programs in Amarillo, Canyon, and Perryton.

Leadership in the city are excited to have the program in Hereford. It is going to offer great opportunities for the community to get involved and now they are looking for members of the community to participate in the class.

The program is for men and women who want to volunteer and are just not sure how they can help. They are having prominent leadership in the community from government to volunteer organizations to help people decide how to use their talents in Hereford.

Beverly Harrison who is the Executive Director of Leadership Hereford says, "The city manager is coming in, Mr. Hannah. we will have all kinds of people. City County, School Board, Hospital board, civic organizations, toast masters, public speaking and we will be working of parliamentary procedure. We have a lot to offer them."

But if you want to join leadership Hereford the next class begins on September 13th and the classes meet for the first Tuesday of every month at Amarillo college. For more information on the class and how to get involved in the program visit their website http://www.leadershiphereford.com/

