Webinar set to help with oil and gas rangeland challenges

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you or someone you know is ranching in oil and gas country, chances are you're already aware of range land challenges.

Which is why Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting a "Natural Resources" webinar this week.

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, an agricultural law specialist in Amarillo admits that ranching is challenging under the best circumstances. But challenges increase when there is oil and gas production competing for resources in the area.

The webinar will focus on issues landowners face when dealing with oil and gas production on their property. Ideas will then be offered for how best to protect their property and livelihood.

The webinar is a part of the Texas Range Webinar Series and is scheduled for the first Thursday of each month. It kicks off this week on August 4th from noon to 1:00 in the afternoon.

There are no continuing education units offered this month so it's free for everyone to attend.

This webinar and others in the series can be accessed at http://naturalresourcewebinars.tamu.edu. For more information on the webinars, contact Pete Flores at Pete.Flores@ag.tamu.edu.



