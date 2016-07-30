Clovis man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault

Clovis police officers responded to a report of Criminal Sexual Penetration on Wednesday, July 27. Police officers were dispatched to Plains Regional Medical Center and made contact with the 29 year old female victim.

The victim told them that she had gotten home to her apartment when she was approached by a Hispanic male, about 29 years old. He was about 5'07" tall and weighed about 175 pounds. He had multiple tattoos and a fade styled haircut.

The male subject asked to use the victims phone and she agreed. The victim turned her back to the assailant and he pushed his way into the home. She resisted him and sprayed him with pepper spray, but he was able to overcome her. The victim had an infant child in the home, and out of fear for her child, quit resisting.

The male subject held the victim against her will from 10:30 p.m. on July 26 until 5:30 p.m. on July 27. During the nearly 20 hour ordeal, the victim was sexually assaulted, forced to use a controlled substance, and was not freed until the victims mother arrived to check on her. The assailant allowed her to leave with her child after he ordered her not to tell anyone.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Roy Cavazos, 29, was the suspect.

Arrest warrants were generated for Roy Cavazos (29 years of age), for Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Criminal Sexual Penetration (7 counts), Aggravated Burglary, Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Abuse of a Child, Tampering with Evidence, and Larceny.

Police found Cavazos, and he ran from the officers. After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended him without further incident. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

