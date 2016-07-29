Local high schoolers to perform with "Beatles" musical

Four Tascosa High School students will join professional actors on stage and to perform five Beatles songs.

Genesis, Morgan, Caitlin and Adrian are a part of the high school string quartet and will be performing hits like 'Yesterday,' 'Hello Goodbye' and 'Hey Jude' for the touring show called "In My Life - A Musical Tribute to the Beatles."

"These students are very accomplished on their instruments, which is why I asked them to play this," said Harold Scarbrough, Orchestra Director. "The music is right at their level and they are able to play it very well."

The string quartet members have played for the National Youth Orchestra of the United States and the Amarillo Youth Symphony. They have also been selected to perform with the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Orchestra and each have shared they are ready for the Beatles show.

"I love being challenged and so when my director came to me and told me about this, I was really excited," said Caitlin Baker, viola player. "I said yes immediately and I have been practicing every now and then."

The producers of "In My Life" approached the high school orchestra in hopes of finding the right group that would complement their play and entertain the audience.

"I would have never thought something so legendary would contact us and ask us to play for them," said Morgan Martin, violinist. "It was an honor and I wanted to do it."

Each student has a favorite Beatles songs and holds a fond memory relating to the music they have practiced for Saturday's musical.

"My grandparents used to listen to the Beatles and I used to listen to their songs when I was little,"said Adrian Ballesteros, cello player. "I play the cello and one of my favorite parts is in the song, 'Elenaror Rigby.'"

Once the show ends the quartet hopes to play future performances.

"I hope that it turns out really well overall and I hope that this may be a loophole for us to get noticed and maybe have more opportunities for us to play other places," said Genesis Vargas, violinist.

The "In My Life" musical will be held at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, July 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are between $30 to $55 and may be purchased online here.

You can also purchase tickets over the phone at (806) 378-3096 or at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Box Office.

Tickets are also available at all local United Supermarkets.

