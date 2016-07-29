Locals receive a virtual reminder to keep their eyes on the road

United Supermarket customers experienced first hand how dangerous it is to take their eyes off the road.

"It Can Wait" is a nationwide campaign focused on educating the community on the dangers of distracted driving.

Using a virtual simulator, grocery shoppers had the opportunity to become a virtual driver.

"You start in a neighborhood then you're in a school zone, then you're on a freeway, and the whole time you're receiving text messages," spokesperson Christopher Johnson said. "You're taking your eyes from the road to the phone and it's just a build up to the end where you get to an accident. It's just a reminder that we all need that when you're driving, (phones) can wait."

MORE: Click here for an online version of the virtual video.

"We had people scream, we had people thank us just for coming, we've had people say that is the reminder they needed," Johnson said. "Many times people don't realize they are as distracted as they are and once they see this virtual reality simulation it's just the reminder that they need that when they're driving. No post or glance is worth a life."

After going through the virtual tour, Johnson says the team gives the driver an opportunity to take a pledge to keep their eyes on the road and not their phone.

Another goal the campaign aims for is to to make distracting driving socially unacceptable.

"We know you shouldn't drink and drive but we forget that actually distracted driving is actually more dangerous, because when you are driving while distracted you're driving blind," Johnson said. "So when you are driving just drive keep your eyes on the road and it can wait."

MORE: Click here for a direct link to free smart phone apps that are designed to help reduce phone distraction.

