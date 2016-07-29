Behind the scenes of a turbine distribution center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As the wind industry continues to grow in the panhandle distribution centers are becoming busier.

The Union Pacific Distribution Center in Amarillo can house more than 200 turbines.

They are responsible for getting all parts from the factory to the field.

By using specialized rail cars they minimize the risk and cost of shipping by truck.

There are 46 facilities across the county. They are designed to bring the parts as close to the wind farms as possible without being on the road.

Drivers in the Amarillo area should expect to see more wing blades, nacelles, tower fixtures and hubs on highways in the coming months.

Union Pacific is booked through the rest of the year, and expect to be in business well into 2020.

They opened in 2014 shortly after the CREZ Line became operational.

Officials say the panhandle is one of the fastest growing wind-power-producing regions in the nation.

