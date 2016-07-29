HerefordSC: Spicer Gripp Memorial Rodeo

It's time once again to pack the stands in Hereford for the 22nd Annual Spicer Gripp Memorial Roping Tournament.



Thousands pack the stands to watch professional ropers compete for $325,000 in prizes. The tournament is in memory of Spicer Gripp, a resident of Hereford who was a loyal supporter of young ropers in the area. Many scholarships are given out to teens during the rodeo to attend West Texas A&M University and other schools around the country.

From August 4-7, families can enjoy watching professional ropers in action as well as dance and cook barbecue.

Below is a full list of events at the 22nd Annual Spicer Gripp Memorial Roping Tournament.

