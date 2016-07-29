HerefordSC: Hereford boasts only marble courthouse in Texas

Hereford is home to the Deaf Smith County Courthouse which is currently the only all-marble courthouse built in the state of Texas.

The courthouse caused quite a stir in the community while it was being built in 1910. After long fights and multiple failed votes, the bond was passed by the residents. This beautiful all-marble courthouse was equipped with all of the latest amenities for the time and cost a total of $125,000.

Today the courthouse continues to be a staple in the Hereford community and is recognized aross the state.

"I have talked to a lot of judges around the state who do know Deaf Smith County, and they always comment on how pretty our courthouse is," Judge D.J. Wagner said. "A lot of different courthouses around the state are brick, there are some that have granite and brick incorporated, and for us to be the only all marble courthouse in the state of Texas is remarkable."

Wagner does wish the courthouse could have stayed true to its original design. But some of the original features are still part of the structure, including the marble staircases, the marble exterior, and some of the floors are still original.

