HerefordSC: Hereford, home to the sixth man to walk on the moon

Hereford is the home to many special people, including Edgar Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on the moon.

Mitchell was born in Hereford during the Great Depression. His family then moved to Artesia, New Mexico.

Mitchell was aboard the Apollo 14 mission that went to the Moon in 1971, along with astronauts Alan Shepard and Stuart Roosa. The shuttle launched on January 31 and returned to Earth nine days later.

He became the sixth person to walk on the moon on February 5, 1971.

Mitchell died in February just one day before the 45th anniversary of Apollo 14's lunar landing.

