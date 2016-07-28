Overdose reversal drug available statewide Monday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the country.

Opioid addictions lead to more deaths than any other drug.

Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by removing the drug and replacing the antidote onto receptors.

The Texas Pharmacy Association will make Naloxone available to pharmacies across the state on Monday.

Before this policy, patients needed a prescription to administer the drug. Now the decision is in the hands of the pharmacist.

Walgreens is the only pharmacy in Amarillo that will have Naloxone in their system on Monday.

A handful of other pharmacies will provide the drug on an as need basis.

The brand name for Naloxone is Narcan. Without insurance the drug will cost $150.00.

It can be administered as a nasal spray or via injection.

Naloxone takes 2 to 3 minutes to set in and can hold off an overdose for up to 90 minutes.

