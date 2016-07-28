Claude's new school sign gives visitors a direct warning

"Our job is to make sure the kids are safe they are comfortable and secure." Superintendent Jeff Byrd said / Source: KFDA

Claude dose not have a police department so school officials want to provide a safe environment for its students / Source: KFDA

The safety of the children is the reason why the school decided to put up the sign and allow campus carry for the staff / Source: KFDA

The installation of the new sign comes after the school board decided to allow conceal carry on campus / Source: KFDA

A new warning sign is attempting to bring a safer environment to the small community of Claude.

Outside of Claude's school buildings is a newly placed sign that reads in big red print: "ATTENTION: PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THE STAFF AT CLAUDE ISD IS ARMED AND MAY USE WHATEVER FORCE NECESSARY TO PROTECT OUR STUDENTS."

The installation of the new sign comes after the school board decided to allow conceal carry on campus.

Superintendent Jeff Byrd says the safety of the children is the reason why the school decided to put up the sign and allow campus carry for the staff.

"Any employee at Claude ISD, any teacher, I feel firmly they would give there life to save a child. Our job is to make sure the kids are safe, that they are comfortable and secure," Byrd said.

Byrd says the sign is not meant to be a threat but to be proactive, and he compares it to 'Beware of Dog' and home security signs.

"Statistics will show that most of the shootings that have occurred in public school have been some what a copycat situation," Byrd said. "The goal of the perpetrators is to out-do the last shooting and statistics have shown people with warning signs are being proactive and preventative, the only reason the sign is there is to prevent somebody from coming in."

The town of Claude does not have a traditional city police department, so school officials want to provide a safe environment for its students. School and town officials do however work closely with the Armstrong County Sheriff's Department and state troopers and have established security plans for the school.

"If there were a perpetrator that entered our building we would be able to hold of the building until the professionals got here," Byrd said.

Claude ISD has security cameras throughout the school buildings and a lock-door system for the elementary school. School officials are working on installing a lock code door for the high school and expect it to be in place soon.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.