Make-A-Wish fundraiser to take place to give back to children in the region

Make-A-Wish is known to help children suffering from complicated medical issues by granting boys and girls age 2-and-up a wish in hopes of alleviating some pain.

Since 1982 the North Texas branch has granted more than 7,000 wishes throughout 161 counties. Any child can be referred to Make-A-Wish whether their medical condition is life threatening or not.

So far this month, 20 children have been accepted into the program, but this year's goal is to help 60 children locally. Once accepted, the foundation will grant that child's wish that falls into one of the four Make-A-Wish categories, according to Development Officer Alba Austin.

"A 'Wish to Go' are the travel wishes. A 'Wish to Be' are those I wish to be a firefighter or a police officer. 'I Wish to Meet' are those more related to celebrity wishes, and 'I Wish to Have' are wanting wishes," Austin said.

Friday's (July 29) fundraiser will be held at Chipotle on Georgia Street to support the cause.

To donate 50 percent of your meal, visit the restaurant between 5 and 9 p.m. and tell the cashier that would like to support Make-A-Wish.

