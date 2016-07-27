Sharky's coming to WTAMU

he burrito company will be open not just to WT faculty and students but to the community of Canyon as well / Source: KFDA

Sharky's will offer a full menu and cater everything from its original location on the campus / Source: KFDA

WT officials recognized a high demand for Sharky's, and now the restaurant will be the first locally owned restaurant to offer its services at the campus / Source: KFDA

Starting this fall, West Texas A&M University students can add Sharky's Burrito Company to their food options / Source: KFDA

Starting this fall, West Texas A&M University students can add Sharky's Burrito Company to their food options.

After conducting student and faculty surveys, WT officials recognized a high demand for Sharky's, and now the restaurant will be the first locally owned restaurant to offer its services at the campus.

WT already offers popular chain restaurants including Chick-fil-A ,Quiznos and Starbucks.

Sharky's will be taking over a sushi venue and will be located next to Chick-fil-A.

Food Director Michael Ives says last semester they handed out a student and faculty survey to find out what food options the campus was missing.

"Students kept saying they wanted Mexican food, we gave them some options and as a write in the students kept writing in Sharky's," Ives said. "They wanted some Sharky's, and since the announcement has been coming out informally the excitement has been off the charts."

Ives says he reached out to Sharky's owner Brent Epps who was excited to branch out to WT.

Sharky's will offer a full menu and cater everything from its original location on the campus. The new move will also open up job opportunities.

Over the past years WTAMU has seen a constant growth and Ives says the partnership with Sharky's is yet another way the university is keeping up with what students want.

"Our students are really our clients and we just need to reach out and find what they really want to see here on campus as a convenience that they don't have to go off campus." Ives said. "Students can go to class and they can walk over to the JBK and have lunch, all the options are contained right here on campus."

Sharky's will open August 29 when classes start. The burrito company will be open not just to WT faculty and students but to the community of Canyon as well.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.