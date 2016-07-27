Canyon Museum Ranks 2nd in Nation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum ranked 2nd among all western museums.

True West Magazine ranked the venues based on the quality of the exhibitions and their ability to reach audiences of all ages.

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum ranked 8th and 9th in the previous two years.

They have more than 2 million artifacts all dedicated to preserving the history of the west.

One other museum from Texas made the top 10, the rest of the results are as follows:

10. Autry National Center of the American West, Los Angeles, California



9. Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Duncan, Oklahoma



8. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, The Dalles, Oregon



7. Yakama Nation Museum and Cultural Heritage Center, Toppenish, Washington



6. Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, Nevada



5. Days of ’76 Museum, Deadwood, South Dakota



4. Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Houston, Texas



3. Cody Firearms Museum, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, Wyoming



2. Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Canyon, Texas

1. Boot Hill Museum, Dodge City, Kansas

