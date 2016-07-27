PampaSC: History of Pampa, Texas

Construction of major buildings in Pampa came as a result of the Texas Panhandle Oil Boom of the late 1920s and early 1930s, and while a lot has changed in the time since, some things remain the same.

The City of Pampa has a lot to offer anyone who sets foot in town, but there's one specific thing people say brings them most pride.

In 1888 a telegraph station was erected at Glasgow on the southern Kansas Railroad line. It was renamed Sutton a year later, and in 1892 was named Pampa, a name selected to draw comparisons to the "pampas," or plains, of Argentina.

James L. Gray laid out the town in 1902.

The White Deer Land Company had a huge hand in the development of the city.

"They wanted this area to thrive, they gave land for schools," said Kay Lard, the current director of the White Deer Land Museum. "They gave land for the cemetery, they gave land anytime it was needed to make this area successful."

World War II brought about the establishment of Pampa Army Air Field and filled the town with families of servicemen. More importantly, the war and its aftermath spurred industrial growth, which remains to this day.

While agriculture remains a strong driver of the economy, G2X energy, a natural gas producer, has had a large impact on jobs and the economy.

"Pampa has multiple industries, we do have some good diversification," said Economic Development Coordinator Clay Rice. "Pampa's got agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, we also have a good strong medical community, retail, wind energy is in the development phase right now. We're seeing that start to really grow in our area."

Pampa is currently home for about 18,000 people.

It is made up of one school district, over 40 restaurants, 10 motels, a water park and an event venue.

But what people say makes the city most memorable: It's residents.

We're small enough to still be a small town, but we're big enough to be a small city," City Manager Shane Stokes said. "But the people here are friendly, will do anything for you, resilient."

"The people are so nice, so wonderful and supportive," said fire chief Gregory Lee. "That's really the big difference is the West Texas mentality and just the willingness to come together and pull together."

