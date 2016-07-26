Jake Garcia anchors the News at 9 on NewsChannel 10 Too.

He joined NewsChannel10 in February of 2016. He comes to KFDA with a collective of 6 years experience of News in the Panhandle.

He was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, and became inspired to become a Journalist as a young boy by watching legends like Peter Jennings and Katie Couric.

He is a graduate of Amarillo High School, and studied Mass Communications with emphasis in Broadcast at West Texas A&M University.

In his free time, Jake enjoys the outdoors, and watching his favorite shows, Grey’s Anatomy and Madam Secretary.

Jake looks forward to telling the stories that matter in the Panhandle.

You can connect with Jake or send him a story idea at jgarcia@newschannel10.com