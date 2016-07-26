PampaSC: Freedom Museum continues to serve residents around the world

Veterans and active military have a place to call their own, and others come to keep their memories alive.

The Freedom Museum sits on Pampa's 'Main Street' - Hobart - and attracts people from all over the world.

The museum encompasses American wars and the men and women who fought in them.

There are uniforms, weapons, aircraft and many artifacts from all branches of the military.

A section of the museum even tells the stories of men and women soldiers from here in the Panhandle.

"We try to gather the artifacts, information, education to make sure that they're never forgotten and that people understand the cost and the sacrifice of our freedom and hopefully help them figure out ways to maintain the peace," Director Andy Epps said.

Remodeled and enlarged, the museum is currently staffed by volunteers and all contributions are directed fully to the development and maintenance of the facility.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.