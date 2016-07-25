MemphisSC: Want to see more of Memphis's past? Look down

Brick roads are a common thing to see in Memphis - about 8-to-10 miles of roads are brick and have been since the early 1900s.

Memphis used to have a brick factory back in the day, and the brick roads here are all 100 percent Memphis brick.

There has been talk from time to time about pulling up the bricks, but longtime residents don't want to see them go.

"People here don't notice them, but you know they can talk about taking them up and I just cringe," said Jo Ella Pate, a member of Memphis's Chamber of Commerce. "You know they're not the nicest streets to go down but we'd sit on the front porch and watch all the big trucks go by on those brick streets and I don't know, it's just part of Memphis."

Seated right on US-287, there's a lost of new road construction, like the TxDOT overpass that opened this morning.

But if you're headed southeast on the highway, look to your right and the first thing you see is classic Memphis brick roads.

