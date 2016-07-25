Extreme heat on outdoor worker

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - People who perform physical labor outside are at a higher risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Downtown Amarillo has the combination of outdoor workers and hot weather.

Construction workers are particularly vulnerable to the hot weather.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, feeling faint or weak, cold skin or vomiting.

A heat stroke occurs when the brain becomes affected by too much heat. According to Dr. Johnnie Faircloth a person with a heatstroke may lose their ability to speak, stay awake or alert.

Local contractors have taken steps to ensure their employees are safe.

"We have a safety coordinator on staff that goes around to all the different job sites," said project manager Robert Reynosa. "They check and make sure we're complying with all our safety rules and make sure everybody is working safe and properly hydrated."

Doctors say knowing the symptoms of heat exhausting can prevent any more serious health repercussion.

