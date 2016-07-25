City's Housing Assistance program changes application method

Kelley Shaw, a Housing Administrator for the city's Community Development, explains how this new online method will give all of the applicants an equal chance to be selected / Source: KFDA

Although the program is available to everyone who qualifies, applicants who are locals and those who are homeless receive preference / Source: KFDA

The program is income based and is designed to help those who qualify find housing / Source: KFDA

The application itself is a basic, single page 15 minute process and after creating a profile you can log in and check your application status / Source: KFDA

For the first time in nearly two years the City of Amarillo opened up the application process for its Housing Assistance Program.

City officials say the applications will only be available online and will open for at least 60 days.

Kelley Shaw, a Housing Administrator for the city's Community Development, explains how this new online method will give all of the applicants an equal chance to be selected.

"It doesn't matter if you are the first to apply or the last to apply we are using a lottery process this time," Shaw said. "The lottery process will randomly select the applicants so it really helps make the process more fair for everybody because everybody has the same chance as anybody else to get their applications selected."

Shaw says they expect to receive about a year-to-two year's worth of applications.

The program is income based and is designed to help those who qualify find housing.

Although the program is available to everyone who qualifies, applicants who are locals and those who are homeless receive preference.

The application itself is a basic, single page 15 minute process and after creating a profile you can log in and check your application status.

Shaw encourages applicants to check their application status because until they stop accepting applications the status will remain inactive.

"One thing about it is it wont show your application is active until the window closes and we have the lottery process," Shaw said. "If you are selected your status will show as active now, meaning you have been selected and if it's inactive that means you were not selected and you can reapply."

MORE: If you are interested in applying for the City's Housing Assisting Program you can click here

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.