High Plains Food Bank in critical need of summer donations

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank currently has a $300,000 shortfall. If this lack of donations continues, the bank will struggle to distribute food and assistance to serve about 9,000 local families each month.

The food bank is asking the community to help meet its summer needs as they assist 170 different food pantries and agencies across the Texas Panhandle.

Traditionally, the food bank is known to collect non-perishable foods but it is now asking for funding donations instead. Cash donations will help assist fill shelters and pantries with food quantities that are particularly needed to distribute to certain hungry people.

"July has always been our highest distribution month," said Zack Wilson, High Plains Food Bank Executive Director. "We are sending more food out in just July than we are in any other month, over 700,000 pounds of food."

It is estimated that one in seven individuals in the Panhandle are unable to find the resources to get at least one meal on an average day. With cash or funding donations the bank can help turn $30 into about 120 meals. That's four meals for every $1 donated each month.

To feed those in need, the High Plains works with area churches, shelters and emergency pantries.

To make a donation you can do so by visiting the Food Bank on 815 Ross St. anytime between 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. or click here to visit the High Plains Food Bank website.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.