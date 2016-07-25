Lesser Prairie Chicken escapes endangered list

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In a final ruling, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has now removed the Lesser Prairie Chicken from the endangered species list.

The action follows a court order ruling that vacated the species' listing under the Endangered Species Act.

While the delisting is a short-term victory for landowners, the action from the agency does not constitute a biological determination on whether the bird warrants federal protection.

As a result, the agency announced it will undertake a re-evaluation of the bird's status relative to a five-state conservation program and determine whether ESA listing is still necessary.

