Housing assistance applications open

The City of Amarillo’s Community Development department will begin accepting applications for its Housing Assistance Program at 8 a.m. Monday, July 25. The waiting list was closed in October of 2014 but the City is now able to reopen the application process until further notice.

To better serve applicants and to make the application process available to all, including those who are least likely to apply, the entire application process may be accessed online at comdev.amarillo.gov or https://www.waitlistcheck.com/TX1024. Status information regarding placement will be available online shortly after the closing date, which is to be determined.

Instructions regarding obtaining status information are provided during the online application process. Applications can only be submitted online. Applicants must apply during the period the list is open for applications.

The Community Development department may close the applications and waiting lists at any time by posting a 24-hour notice on its website indicating the date and time the lists will be closed.

Due to limited funding availability, applications for the waiting list will be selected and ordered, based on preferences of homelessness and local applicants, using a lottery system. Not all applicants will be placed on the waiting list.

By randomly selecting the applications received for placement on the waiting lists, the process is equitable. The time and date of receipt of the application online has no bearing on whether an application will be selected for the waiting list. There is no need or advantage to applying immediately after the list opens, in fact, those who do may experience slower response times or limited availability from the online system.

If an applicant is not selected for the waiting list by the lottery system, they will have to reapply upon the next waiting list opening.

The Community Development department will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure the application process is accessible to applicants who may have disabilities and cannot comply with the normal application process.

Applicants indicating the need for a reasonable accommodation will be given the opportunity to apply through a written application completed by the close of the application timeframe.

For more information, call (806) 378-3098.

