Sealcoating project to close Wolflin Avenue

The City of Amarillo’s Street department continues to progress through this year’s sealcoating project, Wolflin Avenue between Washington and Austin streets will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, July 25.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. the same day.

The Street department will do everything possible to minimize any inconvenience. Residents are reminded to drive with extra caution in the work zones and at reduced speeds to minimize kicking up loose rocks.

If residents have questions or concerns, they may contact the Street department at (806) 378-6815 or view a map of the 2016 Sealcoat Project’s boundaries online at http://tinyurl.com/COAsealcoating

