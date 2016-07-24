Area Lane Closures

The Texas Department of Transportation has released a list of lane closures for July 24-31.

Beginning at 7 p.m., on the evenings of Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26, both the east- and westbound I-40 ramps connecting to southbound I-27 will close to traffic overnight. I-40 traffic wanting to access southbound I-27 will be detoured north around the work zone into downtown Amarillo to reconnect with I-27. Crews will also close the southbound I-27 frontage road adjacent to the direct connector, from S. Taylor Street to 26th Avenue, during this time. A signed detour will be in place. The ramps will reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. both days.

Various lane closures on I-27, both north- and southbound, from Washington to 45th Street for road surface repairs and patching.

Ongoing construction projects:

At I-27 and I-40 interchange, I-27 southbound traffic is reduced to one lane past 26th Avenue overpass.

At I-40 and LP 335 (Soncy Road), expect intermittent closure of east turnaround for retaining wall construction. I-40 main lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction. I-40 frontage roads are reduced to one lane in each direction between Soncy Road and Helium Road.

On Loop 335, between I-27 and Washington, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction, 4-way stop at Georgia Street and temporary signals in place at Western Street. Expect lane diversions and traffic delays.

On US 60 (Pierce Street), between 4th Street and 9th Street in downtown Amarillo, left lane is closed for hotel, business and parking garage construction.

On US 60 (Buchanan Street), between 9th Street and 4th Street in downtown Amarillo, left lane is closed for hotel, business and parking garage construction.

On I-40 westbound frontage road, right lane is closed east of Coulter Street for renovation of Amarillo ISD building.

For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

