Early morning accident leaves one dead

An early morning car crash left one Amarillo man dead on Sunday. Two vehicles collided at the 9500 Block of Interstate 40 East.

Amarillo Police Officers said that a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Mark Alan Young, 52, was heading eastbound in the center lane. He abruptly changed lanes and pulled in front of another vehicle. The other vehicle was driving eastbound on the inside lane.

The other vehicle struck the left side of the truck as it crossed in front. The truck then struck the concrete center divider. Young was ejected from the truck. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of injuries from the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy.

Young's failure to wear a seat belt is a factor in the fatality.

The incident is being investigated by the traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department and no charges have been filed at this time.

