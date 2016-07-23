Wheels to Prosper donates vehicles

The Wheels to Prosper program awarded two cars to two individuals on Saturday.

Larissa Lawerance, an EMT in Amarillo, and Keshana Darling, a college student in Amarillo were the two recipients. Lawerance was given a 1997 Ford station wagon and Darling was given a 1998 Mercury Sable from Aardvark Automotive. It is their sixth year to participate in the Wheels to Prosper program.

The Wheels to Prosper program awards vehicles that have been repaired and are in good working condition to members of the community. To qualify, the person must be 18 years of age, have a valid drivers license, be able to provide 6 months of insurance, pay for the tax, title, and license, and not have any outstanding tickets or warrants. The Wheels to Prosper program tries to assist those citizens who are in need of a vehicle.

Wheels to Prosper was started by a group of automotive repair shop owners who are actively engaged in improving the reputation and quality of service in the automotive repair industry. A committee of 5 people pick the winning recipient from numerous entries.

