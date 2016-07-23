Victoria Doss joined NewsChannel 10 as a producer in June 2016, and she is now NewsChannel 10's Executive Producer.

She was born and raised in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Her passion for journalism started at a young age; watching the news every morning before school. She started taking mass communication courses in high school and worked as an intern at TV99 in Hanover County, Virginia.

She attended college at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. There she studied Communication with a concentration in Journalism while also participating on the cross country and track team.

In her spare time, Victoria enjoys running, watching movies, listening to music and exploring the new town she calls home.

She would love to hear from you. You can contact her at vdoss@newschannel10.com