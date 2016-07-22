Amarillo's Pop Culture Convention returns to the Civic Center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - AMA-CON is returning to the Civic Center this weekend and is expected to be bigger than ever before.

A total of about 8,000 fans, special guests and internet stars are expected to show up to this year's event.

For the first time AMA-CON will take over the entire North half of the Amarillo Civic Center, that's four halls and more than 80,000 square feet of room.

"Last year, we had about 5,700 attend," said Cindi Wynia, Amarillo Public Library Assistant Director. "We ran out of wristbands and had to start stamping hands. We are hoping to see 8,000 happy friendly faces."

Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting the event and promise many exhibits and over 160 vendors that will occupy more than 175 booths providing souvenirs, treats and games relating to superheros, video games and more.

There will also be 5 cosplay contests and tournaments where kids and adults alike can dress up as favorite gaming and comic characters.

"For those of you that are unfamiliar with cosplay, it is costume play, said Wynia. "We will have a steampunk contest where the costumes will be amazing. They will boggle your mind, the gadgets and beauty of their costumes. We will have a comics cosplay, which will have everything from Deadpool to Elsa from Frozen. We will have kids cosplay which is really fun and super exciting too."

Doors open at 11:00 A.M. Saturday and at Noon Sunday

Admission is $5 for one day and $8 for both Saturday and Sunday.

