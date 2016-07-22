Pedestrian struck by car

A motor vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night on the 1100 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.

Abyan H. Farah, 24, of Amarillo was southbound on Amarillo Boulevard. She was not in a crosswalk, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Farah was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Officers checked her condition later at the hospital and learned that her injuries were less serious than originally thought to be.

Farah's alcohol consumption is a contributing factor in the collision.

The Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

