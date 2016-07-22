AMA-CON takes over the Civic Center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - AMA-CON returns to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on July 23 and 24. The event is hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library. For the first time in 2016, AMA-CON will take over the entire North half of the Amarillo Civic Center which means they will be occupying more than 80,000 square feet.

There will be 5 separate cosplay contests at AMA-CON 2016: Kids, Comics, Gaming, Anime, and Sci/Fi and Steampunk. Sci-Fi and Steampunk will cosplay together but awards will be given in each category.

Just a few of the featured gaming exhibitions and tournaments include: Warhammer, Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Star Ward X-Wing, Dragonball Z, Warmachine Hordes, Force of Will, Super Smash Bros., and many more. Special guests Wargammer Girl and WretchPlays will also be on hand in the gaming hall.

Over 160 vendors occupying more than 175 booths will offer everything from comic books to steampunk jewelry.

Special guests at this year’s AMA-CON include:

Voiceover artist Steve Blum, the voice behind hundreds of favorite film, television, & gaming characters

Internet star Mark Oshiro, creator of Mark Reads and Mark Does Stuff

I Become Shadow author Joe Shine

Author and coloring book creator Theo Nicole Lorenz

A.G. Howard, author of the Splintered series

Steampunk artist and GSN Steampunk’d finalist J.W. Kinsey

2015 Teacher of the Year Shanna Peeples, moderating a panel on Heroes & Villains in YA Literature

Special Effects studio Faraway Creations

Tim the Dalek and Friends

Cosplayers Mindy Tomlin, Anika Miles, Alexsis Page, Kaia Cosplay, and Girls of Geek

Once again, Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be accepting blood donations on both Saturday and Sunday, and AMA-CON participants can stop by the High Plains Food Bank and make a donation of $1 or more to be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card from Best Buy.

AMA-CON is open from 11 AM to 7 PM on Saturday and from noon to 6 PM on Sunday. and The Geek Prom, sponsored by 93.1 The Beat, will take place Saturday evening from 7 to 10 PM in the Regency Room.

