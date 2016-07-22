ConAgra Foods expands Recall

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - ConAgra Foods is expanding their voluntary recall of the P.F. Chang's Home Menu Brand products due to the potential presence of of small metal fragments in the sugar used in the sauce. This is a voluntary recall being taken because of the impacted sugar coming from the supplier.

They are reporting foreign objects that are not hard and sharp and less than 7mm. ConAgra is saying the objects could cause minor injuries such as temporary choking and irritation to the gastrointestinal system but no injuries have been reported because of consumption of the products.

The original recall was issued on July 7th after an employee observed metal fragments while adding the sugar to the product. Then, ConAgra was notified by the supplier that more sugar had been impacted and the initial recall needed to be expanded.

No other ConAgra product is impacted by the recall and and the products are not served in P.F. Chang's restaurants. Below is a list of the affected products in the recall.

All of the recalled frozen food come in a 22 ounce plastic bag. The following products are affected:

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Signature Spicy Chicken | Use by date of 6/08/17 | Case code 5006616500

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Mongolian Style Beef | Use by date of 6/17/17 | Case code 5006617400

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Mongolian Style Beef | Use by date of 6/1/17 | Case code 5006615800

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef with Broccoli | Use by date of 6/4/17 | Case code 5006616100

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Sweet & Sour Chicken | Use by date of 6/3/17 | Case code 5006616000

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu General Chang’s Chicken |Use by date of 6/3/17 | Case code 5006616000

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Garlic Chicken with Dan Dan Noodles | Use by date of 6/8/17 | Case code 5006616500

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Grilled Chicken Teriyaki with Lo Mein Noodles | Use By date of 6/10/17 | Case code 5006616700

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Signature Spicy Chicken | Use by date of 5/26/17 | Case code 5006615200

