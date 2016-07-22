How TEXAS prepares its nightly fireworks

The Outdoor Musical Drama TEXAS is cleared of all OSHA fines and citations from last year's explosion, and want to stress that safety is its biggest concern.

Since last year's accident, no safety regulations have changed.

The staff took NewsChannel 10 behind the scenes to show the extensive process workers go through every night to safely execute an 86-firework show

To start off, every crew member is trained by local fire officials and takes a test through the state fire marshal's office.

The show takes an extra precaution by getting each crew member a federal explosive certification.

"We get them all certified with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as an employee possessor so that they're checked to verify that they're clear of any type of criminal histories and whatever the standards ATF mandates," said Dennis Rice, lead pyrotechnician for the show.

Every night kicks off with a safety meeting before the crew sets out to install the explosives used in the show.

Each of the six firework sights are watched over by technicians equipped with fire extinguishers or water packs to put out any small flame that may start.



"We just take baby steps every night," said Rice. "Probably the biggest thing we do is accountability. Each one of those technicians is accountable for themselves and each other. They work as a team, and they're watching after each other."

Last year's accident hasn't scared anyone from working the show again, because they know it was just that - an accident.

"Several of the technicians that are working this year worked last year," said Rice. "They are still doing it voluntarily. We really are doing the same safety procedures we did last year and continuing the documentation, and we have had no issues whatsoever.">

staff is taking even more precaution now that a burn ban is in effect in Randall County.

They tell us they continue to look into ways to make the show run even smoother and safer for all involved.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.