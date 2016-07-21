Amarillo officials disappointed with TxDOT progress

City officials met with members of the Texas Department of Transportation to discuss the status of current and future projects.

There are currently 5 ongoing projects in the city and 2 in the planing process on loop 335.

Mayor Paul Harpole is not pleased with TxDOT's ability to plan the loop project.

"2 years ago they said the entire loop would take about 11 years to complete. Today they say entire loop could take as much as 30 years," said Mayor Harpole. "If we're going to plan let's plan, but somebody has to be responsible for what has happened."

The Department of Transportation said the projects at Soncy, Georgia, Bell, and 45th are all paid for and on schedule.

Construction for the 26th street bridge could be delayed if part of the structure needs to be replaced.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was congestion.

Officials said major roadways like Soncy are not prepared for the growth of the city.

